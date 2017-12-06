The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating a male Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) officer for an alleged sexual assault.

The interim Director for SIRT Nova Scotia, John Scott, says the alleged incident is said to have happened several years ago.

Scott says the complainant is a women.

He says officers from the Halifax Regional Police force came to Newfoundland in September and conducted interviews.

Scott says the investigation is ongoing, but should be concluded by Christmas.

It's the second time this week that there's been confirmation of a RNC officer being investigated.

On Monday, The RNC told CBC that a member of the force is being looked into by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

CBC News confirmed that officer is Const. Joe Smyth, who fatally shot Donald Dunphy in his Mitchells Brook home in April 2015.

The investigation followed a complaint about how Smyth handled a traffic stop in May.