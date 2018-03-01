Video of bat-wielding suspects smashing car windows in St. John's released by RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released video of two people smashing out the windows of a car in St. John's with baseball bats.

Police were called to a home on Savannah Park Drive on Feb. 22 at about 10:30 p.m., according to a release sent Thursday. The car was in the driveway of the home, and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the video, a truck pulls into the driveway behind a parked vehicle. Two people, one wearing a snowmobile helmet, the other a hoodie, get out, run over to the car, and smash its windows with bats.

Then they run back to the truck and get in. The truck quickly backs out of the driveway and drives away.



The driver of the truck does not appear to leave the vehicle.

Police say there was a similar incident at that address on Feb. 14 in which two vehicles were damaged.

The incident is being investigated as a mischief complaint, according to the RNC release.