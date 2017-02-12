Two police officers are on a mission to warn parents and teens that even though Newfoundland and Labrador is an isolated province, it is far from immune to the trappings of sexting and sexual exploitation.

"We've seen online luring, people have been what we call 'sextorted' or extorted online for more pictures or money," says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Lisa Harris.

"We really have seen it all here in this province, for sure," she said.

'It's considered child pornography' - Const. Terry Follett

Harris said there is a mentality that "we're smaller, safer communities, [but] the internet is really world wide."

Harris and Const. Terry Follett are taking their message to schools, and that includes calling the sharing of certain pictures and videos what it actually is.

"Anyone that's under the age of 18 and the picture or video is of their sexual organs, it's considered child pornography under the Criminal Code," Follett told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Secret apps, hidden photos

They said keeping tabs on the social media accounts of teenagers sometimes isn't easy, even when parents are provided passwords.

Harris noted there can be activity parents may never see, even if they looked through a phone or computer.

RNC Const. Terry Follett says it's crucial for parents to have the passwords of their kids' social media accounts so they can monitor activity. (CBC)

"A user can go into their electronic device and hide certain applications or hide certain photos," she said.

"Sometimes we find that when photos have been shared to individuals, they will hide the photos in these secret apps or if people are taking the photos, they will hide them there as well."

Time is of the essence

Both Follett and Harris stress the importance of telling a "trusted adult" right away if a questionable video or picture has been shared.

"The quicker we know, the quicker we can try and get that picture and video removed from a website and stop it from being shared around," said Follett.

Amanda Todd used flash cards to tell her experience of being blackmailed, bullied and sexually extorted. Todd died by suicide in 2012.

"The longer that it goes on, the longer we don't know about it, then of course individuals have the opportunity to save and share that picture," he said.

Harris said the names of high-profile cyberbullying or "sextortion" cases, like Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl who ended her life in 2012 after months of online tormenting, are always on the mind's of officers.

"This has to stop because we don't want that to happen to one of our children here in the province."