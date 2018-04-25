RNC officer Johnny-on-the-spot for armed robbery, cashier sent to hospital

An Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer was Johnny-on-the-spot, intervening in an armed robbery that resulted in a cashier being sent to hospital.

The officer was driving past Ultramar on Freshwater Road around 1:30 a.m. and spotted a robbery in progress.

Police responded with a dog unit and found two suspects nearby. They were taken into custody but not immediately charged.

An employee working in the store was sprayed with what appeared to be bear spray, police said. He was treated in hospital and released.