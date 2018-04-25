Skip to Main Content
RNC officer Johnny-on-the-spot for armed robbery, cashier sent to hospital

An RNC officer was Johnny-on-the-spot, intervening in an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a cashier being sent to hospital.

RNC officer intervenes after seeing hold up in progress on Freshwater Road

Police responded to this Ultramar on Freshwater Road on Wednesday morning, shown in a file photo from a previous armed robbery. (Twitter/Arthur Craig Green)

An Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer was Johnny-on-the-spot, intervening in an armed robbery that resulted in a cashier being sent to hospital.

The officer was driving past Ultramar on Freshwater Road around 1:30 a.m. and spotted a robbery in progress.

Police responded with a dog unit and found two suspects nearby. They were taken into custody but not immediately charged.

An employee working in the store was sprayed with what appeared to be bear spray, police said. He was treated in hospital and released.

