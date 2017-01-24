A police roadblock wasn't set up for its usual purpose on Tuesday in Labrador West. Instead, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were looking to get the word out on mental health.

"Over the last six months, we've had a series of tragic events that have really brought a focus on mental health in our Labrador community," Inspector Sean Ennis told the CBC.

Last year, Health Minister John Haggie identified a number of suicides that occurred in Labrador West. Many in the community expressed concerns about the level of mental health care services in the community.

"A lot of the partners in the community… they're not sitting on their hands, they're standing up and saying we need to work harder," Ennis said.

The roadblock was part of the force's participation in Bell Let's Talk, an annual event aimed at increasing the awareness about mental health. Officers hope to normalize discussion of mental health issues.

"When it comes to mental health, stigmas still exist and it challenges a person," Ennis said. "It's an illness and until we change that stigma and we make people realize a mental illness is no different than any physical illness."

In the ranks and in the line of duty

Mental health is an issue police deal with daily in the line of duty and amongst their ranks. Ennis said the RNC has stepped up to provide training for the types of issues officers face.

"As an officer within the RNC, it's been a continuous process of training to allow us to deal with things," Ennis said.

"When you sign on as a police officer, there are expectations that you're going to have, things that you're going to see."

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer displays a message as part of the police service's participation in the Bell Let's Talk campaign. (Submitted by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

When it comes to more recent conversations around mental health in Labrador West. He said more can always be done but letting people know it's ok to talk about it is the most important message.

"You never get to the point where you say, no, we have too much but at the end of the day, there's a lot of people that are trying to provide the supports that are necessary to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our community," Ennis said.

He pointed towards mental health and addictions as one example he says provides vast resources to the community to help deal with mental health and illness.

Police officers and firefighters in Labrador West pose for a photo with a supportive message about mental health. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The RNC also provides training in mental health first aid so people can better understand the types of disorders people might have.

"Mood disorders, substance disorders, suicidal behaviour, psychosis — [the course] talks about them in a manner which makes people more educated on exactly what a person who suffers from a medical or a mental health issue [might be] going through," Ennis said,

"The more information the community gets, I think, the further ahead we will be."