The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued a public advisory, following a residential break and entry in St. John's.

In a release issued Saturday, the RNC said a home in the east end of the city was unlawfully entered sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a large quantity of prescription medication was stolen, and are concerned that the medication can be hazardous if not consumed appropriately.

The RNC is continuing to investigate the break and entry and is seeking the assistance of the public.

Anyone with information can contact the RNC at 729-8000, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).