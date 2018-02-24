The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had numerous resources at 74 Springdale Street in St. John's on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the RNC said its Operational Patrol Services, Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services were on the scene investigating an assault with a weapon.

Police are currently investigating an assault with a weapon at a house well-known to the RNC. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Two plain clothes officers were seen entering and exiting 74 Springdale Street, which has three apartments, early Saturday afternoon. One of the officers then went to a house across the street to speak to the residents there.

It's not the first time the house had made headlines.

In Jan. 2017 police were at the same house investigating a bizarre shooting incident.

Recently in provincial court in St. John's, it was revealed that a 21-year-old man was lured to a St. John's home through sexual text messages from a teenage girl.

The man was then shot and pistol-whipped in a botched hostage situation.

Harold Noftall and Mabel Stanley have been sentenced for their involvement in a shooting on Springdale Street in St. John's in January 2017. (CBC)

Harold Noftall was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for his role in the incident, while his partner, Mabel Stanley, was given a 3 year term.

19-year-old Rebecca Murphy has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in April.

A 16-year-old, who can't be named due to his age, also pleaded guilty and was held in custody for seven months.

He was sentenced to 150 additional days.

A lone police cruiser sits outside of 74 Springdale Street in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As for the most recent incident at 74 Springdale Street, the RNC isn't providing many details.

CBC News will update the story as more information becomes available.