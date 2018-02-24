The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had numerous resources at 74 Springdale Street in St. John's on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the RNC said its Operational Patrol Services, Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services were on the scene investigating an assault with a weapon.
Two plain clothes officers were seen entering and exiting 74 Springdale Street, which has three apartments, early Saturday afternoon. One of the officers then went to a house across the street to speak to the residents there.
It's not the first time the house had made headlines.
In Jan. 2017 police were at the same house investigating a bizarre shooting incident.
Recently in provincial court in St. John's, it was revealed that a 21-year-old man was lured to a St. John's home through sexual text messages from a teenage girl.
The man was then shot and pistol-whipped in a botched hostage situation.
Harold Noftall was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for his role in the incident, while his partner, Mabel Stanley, was given a 3 year term.
19-year-old Rebecca Murphy has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in April.
A 16-year-old, who can't be named due to his age, also pleaded guilty and was held in custody for seven months.
He was sentenced to 150 additional days.
As for the most recent incident at 74 Springdale Street, the RNC isn't providing many details.
CBC News will update the story as more information becomes available.