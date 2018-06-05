Skip to Main Content
RNC investigating alleged bank robbery in C.B.S.

Police remain on the scene and few details are available.

Police responded around noon today

The RNC said officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Scotiabank branch around noon today. (CBC)

Police are on the scene of an alleged bank robbery in Conception Bay South. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a robbery at the Long Pond Scotiabank branch around noon today, an RNC spokesperson confirmed to CBC News.

Police remain on the scene, but no other details were immediately available because it's an ongoing investigation, said the spokesman.

The RNC said more information will be released today. 

