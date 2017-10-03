The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says one of its mounted unit horses has died.

Fraize, a 19-year-old percheron, passed away at the RNC stables Monday. He was first sworn into service in April 2008 and had been paired with Cst. Michelle Reid for the last several years. Previously he was partnered with Cst. Jason Coombs.

Fraize was named after late Detective Sgt. Tom Fraize, the first president of the RNC Association (RNCA) and founding president of the RNC Veterans' Association.

He was born in Ontario, and was donated to the RNC through fundraising efforts by both the RNCA and RNC Veterans' Association.

"His loss will be felt especially by the members of the RNC Mounted Unit including Dr. Rich and Dobbin, the two remaining Percheron horses," the RNC wrote in a statement.

"Please join the RNC in paying tribute to the life and career of Fraize. He was a valued member of the RNC and was loved by the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and tourists from around the world."