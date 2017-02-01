The owner of a St. John's school bus inspection station is facing criminal charges after allegedly conducting fraudulent inspections on dozens of buses.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged Roche's Automotive Services owner Peter Roche with 44 counts of fraud and a single charge of obstruction.

The inspection station on Brookfield Road was also issued 44 tickets, as was Roche, under the Highway Traffic Act.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid the charges in conjunction with Service NL on January 24.

The RNC said in a release that Service NL has inspected the 44 buses and confirms they are in "proper working order."

Police said the owner of the school buses is not believed to have been involved in the alleged fraud.