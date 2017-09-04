Two people are expected to appear in court Monday after police received two calls for help from Eastern Health's Ambulance Service in St. John's Sunday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the first incident at 8:40 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and damage to property.

An hour later, RNC officers located a 31-year-old woman after receiving another request for assistance.

According to police, the woman has multiple outstanding warrants and is charged with failing to appear in court and breaching probation.

Both remained in custody overnight.