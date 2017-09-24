We've all seen the dashcam videos of drivers taking major risks to get ahead on the roads.

But does driving at breakneck speeds really get you where you're going faster?

The CBC's Carolyn Stokes went to Avondale Speedway, where the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary trains its cadets in driving, to find out.

RNC Const. Justin Soo teaches police trainees a couple of driving methods to simulate responding to a call.

The first style, known as "Hollywood driving," sees them tear up the track with sirens blazing and tires screeching.

The second style is a much calmer approach, with an emphasis on efficiency and safety.

"[Hollywood driving] just makes for good movies," Soo said.

"In reality, we know spinning tires makes you slower, because you're not actually going anywhere ... In reality, we actually get to the call a bit faster by going the smooth way."