The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is trying to find the driver or passengers in a car that drove a stabbing victim to a St. John's hospital last weekend.

Police responded around noon on Saturday, Feb. 24 to a report of a stabbing at 74 Springdale Street — a house with a dubious history involving calls to police and violence.

A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, according to a media release issued by the RNC Tuesday afternoon.

It's believed he was taken to St. Clare's Hospital in a grey or silver car, which was captured on CCTV camera.

Two plain clothes officers entered 74 Springdale Street on Saturday afternoon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police don't know yet if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Over 100 calls to police

A CBC Investigates story detailed that the RNC has been called to 74 Springdale Street at least 112 times in three years.

That's an average of one call every 10 days, according to police figures obtained by CBC Investigates through access to information.

One of the incidents happened last January, when police were at the house investigating a bizarre shooting.

Recently in St. John's provincial court, it was revealed that a 21-year-old man was lured to the home through sexual text messages from a teenage girl.

The man was then shot and pistol-whipped in a botched hostage situation.

Harold Noftall and his partner, Mabel Stanley, were given prison terms for their roles in the assault.