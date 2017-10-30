Police say a Quebec man blew over the legal limit after he was stopped driving 150 km/h on Route 500 on Saturday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled the 41-year-old driver over along the stretch between the Labrador and Quebec border just after 11 a.m.

He was clocked going almost double the posted 80 km/h speed limit, according to RNC, and has been charged with impaired driving.

The man's car was impounded and police issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released to appear in court in Wabush in December.