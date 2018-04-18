Enhanced policing for Conception Bay South as RNC announces new detachment

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is promising enhanced policing services for the Conception Bay South area with the announcement of a new detachment in the fast-growing town.

Chief Joe Boland confirmed Wednesday the former town hall at 106 Main Street will be converted into a RNC detachment.

RNC Chief Joe Boland at the announcement of a new police detachment in Conception Bay South. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

He expects it will open in July, be open to the public during regular hours from Monday to Friday, and be staffed with community services, criminal investigation, patrol services, police dog unit, a telephone reporting centre and traffic specialists.

Mayor Terry French said the town is providing the space rent-free. The town will also carry out some maintenance to the building.

There was no dollar figure given on what the expanded police presence will cost, but Chief Boland said it will be minimal.

Plans for a new RNC detachment in Conception Bay South were revealed on Wednesday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

He said some of the officers currently assigned to Paradise and Conception Bay South, but operate from Mount Pearl, will now deploy from the new detachment. An inspector will also be assigned to the new office, and will oversee both the Mount Pearl and C.B.S. detachments. Boland said the identity of the detachment commander has not yet been determined.

Currently, the closest RNC detachment is 26 kilometres away in Mount Pearl, and the announcement of a new detachment follows years of lobbying on the part of community, business and political leaders from the area.

"The business case for an increased police presence here in clear," said French, saying C.B.S. is no longer a quiet, bedroom community on the fringes of St. John's.

"Positioning ourselves in the heart of C.B.S. will make us more approachable, accessible and of service to everyone," Boland commented.

CBS Mayor Terry French and RNC Chief Joe Boland at the announcement of a new RNC detachment in Conception Bay South. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

C.B.S. is the second largest municipality in the province, with roughly 26,000 residents and growing.

French said more than 60 new businesses opened in the town last year, and crimes such as armed robberies that were once unheard of now have people worried.

The town was also rocked by the July 2016 murder of Stephen Miller.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons announced a new RNC detachment for Conception Bay South on Wednesday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The community's growth means it needs additional police protection, said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, and a local detachment will mean faster police response.

"We have heard the concerns of the people of Conception Bay South," Parsons said in a news release accompanying the announcement.

"The RNC plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of residents and public trust and community cooperation are crucial in effective law enforcement."