A vehicle was seized after police found it was partially held together by rope during a traffic stop in St. John's on Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped an unregistered vehicle in the Lemarchant Road area around 4:30 p.m.

When officers examined the car, they found a rear control arm — which connects the vehicle frame with the suspension support that carries the wheel — was attached with a piece of rope.

The male driver, 40, was ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Police seized the vehicle, since it was a public safety hazard.