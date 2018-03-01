2 years later, RNC investigation of N.L. school board fraud allegations continues

The province won't release any reports or forensic audits related to allegations of fraud at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District because they're linked to a continuing RNC investigation.

CBC News asked for those documents, through access to information.

But the Department of Finance replied that they fall outside sunshine laws, because they relate "to an investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary if all matters in respect of the investigation have not been completed."

These types of investigations can be quite complex and often require investigators to utilize additional resources and experts. - Geoff Higdon

The RNC confirmed to CBC News the file is open and there is an active probe still ongoing.

"Financial and other economic crimes often take longer to investigate, in general, due to the nature of the evidence which often requires a longer amount of time to thoroughly review," Const. Geoff Higdon wrote in an email.

"These types of investigations can be quite complex and often require investigators to utilize additional resources and experts."

Meanwhile, a separate review of the situation by the auditor general is also not ready for release, although that is expected to happen over the next few months.

Province, school board not saying much

The government and school board are remaining tight-lipped on the current status of affairs, citing the ongoing investigations.

In an emailed statement, the Department of Education said a number of changes have been implemented as a result of a review of processes at the school board.

Allegations of fraud at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District that first surfaced in 2016 remain under active investigation. (CBC)

In its own statement, the school district stressed that it is "fully co-operating" with the police and the auditor general, and confirmed that "as a result of a review of internal processes, potential irregularities were found."

That resulted in "employees no longer working for the district."

But the school board declined to reveal how many employees are gone, or what changes have been implemented to protect the public purse.

Concerns 1st disclosed in 2016

Government and school board officials first publicly disclosed concerns about financial irregularities at the school district nearly two years ago.

At the time, then-CEO Darrin Pike said the two investigations involved "improper or inappropriate use of district funds or district resources."

And Education Minister Dale Kirby told reporters in 2016 that "there were a number of employees of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District implicated in these allegations."

And to have any money wasted, or improperly spent, is not acceptable. We will not stand for it. - Dale Kirby

Kirby added, "What was concerning to government was that there were a number of vendors, companies, were also implicated in this."

The police were called in, and so was the auditor general.

"That's taxpayers' money," Kirby said in 2016.

"We know the current climate that we're in, things are pretty tight. We've got a fairly horrific deficit. And to have any money wasted, or improperly spent, is not acceptable. We will not stand for it."

Days after news broke of those investigations two years ago, the school district said it had dismissed an employee on the Burin Peninsula.

An RCMP investigation resulted in a former school board worker being charged with 14 counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of fraud over $5,000, and one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

That trial is scheduled to continue at provincial court in Grand Bank later this month.

But there appears to have been little information released since then about the allegations being investigated by the RNC.

Auditor general's report expected in months

Auditor General Julia Mullaley says her office's report into those fraud allegations should wrap up soon.

"The audit right now is coming to a conclusion, and really it's right now in the stage of our own internal review of the findings in the office, and going through a quality control process," Mullaley told CBC News.

"And after that point of time, we'll be releasing the findings then."

Julia Mullaley is Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general. (Submitted photo)

She says there is no definitive date yet for that to happen, but expects it will be within the next several months.

The report will be released to the provincial cabinet, and made available to the public.

According to Mullaley, it's not necessarily unusual for an investigation to take this long.

"In this particular case, there was a significant volume of transactions to be reviewed, and because of the nature of the allegations, certainly you want to make sure that you're doing a really thorough job. So that's the time it took to get through that."

Mullaley inherited the file when she took over the auditor general's job in December, after the retirement of Terry Paddon.