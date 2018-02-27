Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Scotiabank branch on Topsail Road in Paradise Tuesday morning.

A weapon was used, but the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary did not immediately say what it was.

Two suspects fled the bank on a quad and headed west on Topsail Road at around 10 a.m., police said.

We're on scene at the Scotia Bank at 1324 Topsail Rd investigating an armed robbery that occurred today ~ 10am. -2 Suspects -fled west on Topsail Rd on a quad -no injuries -undisclosed weapon used -undisclosed amount of cash taken >>PLS CALL US or @NLCrimeStoppers with any info<< — @RNC_PoliceNL

The branch is located just a short distance from the T'railway, a former rail bed that stretches from St. John's to Port aux Basques.

There were no injuries, and police later said there were no customers in the bank at the time.

The branch remained closed for the day after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.