Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Scotiabank branch on Topsail Road in Paradise Tuesday morning. 

A weapon was used, but the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary did not immediately say what it was. 

Two suspects fled the bank on a quad and headed west on Topsail Road at around 10 a.m., police said. 

The branch is located just a short distance from the T'railway, a former rail bed that stretches from St. John's to Port aux Basques.

There were no injuries, and police later said there were no customers in the bank at the time.

The branch remained closed for the day after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 

A sign posted on the bank's door Tuesday informs customers of the closure as police continue to investigate an armed robbery. (Janelle Kelly/CBC)