Demonstrating fishermen have moved their protest from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) building in St. John's.

About 60 fishermen gathered outside the FFAW Monday morning asking for a meeting with the union.

"We want a meeting with Bill Broderick, John Boland, Keith Sullivan and Dave Decker. The fishermen [are] fed up with the union here. Our voices are not getting to Ottawa," said Rod Rowe, a fisherman from Fogo who has been fishing more than 30 years.

"You all watched Richard Gillett starve himself. What did Ottawa do? What did our union do? What did our provincial government do? Absolutely nothing. They were willing to let him die. We're not going to sit down and die either."

Fishermen protesting outside FFAW1:03

Rowe said he spoke with John Boland, a staff representative at the FFAW, by phone who told Rowe to "have at her," before hanging up on him.

Rod Rowe says he asked the FFAW to see a copy of the northern cod proposal submitted to Ottawa but didn't get an answer. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/3B4L4kSDav — @arianakelland

"Enough is enough," said protester Donald Spence, who fishes out of the Northern Peninsula.

"I'm a member of FFAW, I pays all my dues and I wants to get in that building today."

Fishermen want to haul off the door but one man says to wait to see if FFAW officials will come out. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/JEpqwYY3oU — @arianakelland

The protest at FFAW follows Richard Gillett's address to supporters at his original protest site outside DFO in St. John's.

Gillett was released from hospital Sunday following an 11-day hunger strike.

"I wanted to do a hunger strike because it's non-violent, non-confrontational," Gillett, the vice-president of FISH-NL, told the crowd of about 60 fishermen in front of DFO.

"We may not have gotten exactly what we wanted from the government … but I tell you we got far more."

Gillett said he's gotten calls of support from across the province and that the protest has opened people's eyes to the fishery.

"That's what this place was built on, was fish. That's why we came here 500 years ago … and we finally brought that back in the forefront."

Richard Gillett greets supporters after hunger strike2:29

Gillett was taken away in an ambulance from his protest site outside of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans building in St. John's on Sunday.

Ryan Cleary, president of FISH-NL, saw Gillett that night at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital. He said Gillett lost about 25-30 pounds but that Gillett will "be fine."

"I spoke to him two minutes ago and he was eating a piece of ham," Cleary told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, adding that Gillett's first meal after his hunger strike was a bowl of soup at the hospital.

Cleary said Gillett told him it was the best thing he's ever eaten.

Supporters line up to shake Richard Gillett's hand and say thank you #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/9gbNuf96qm — @arianakelland

"He's doing well," Cleary said.

"Bottom line is, he's out of the tent, he's out of the cold and he's eating again."

Protest continues

Cleary was parked outside DFO headquarters in St. John's, where protesters gathered early Monday morning.

CBC News has learned employees were notified on Sunday and were told to stay home until further notice.

Protesters angry over DFO management and the department's relationship with the Fish, Food and Allied Workers' Union (FFAW) blocked the exit to the building Friday as workers attempted to leave for the day.

Eventually, everyone was allowed through.

"The pressure is not going to let up for change," Cleary said. "There must be change."

'This is a victory'

Gillett started his hunger strike to urge a review of DFO scientific studies and stock management. He also pleaded for an inquiry of the relationship between DFO and the rival FFAW.

While he didn't quite get what he was fighting for, Gillett now has a meeting scheduled with Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Richard Gillett arrived at the DFO protest site in St. John's Monday morning to address his supporters. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"That's all that Richard got in terms of a commitment from the federal minister of fisheries and oceans," Cleary said.

Cleary said the group is encouraged by DFO's commitment to review the governance around the decision to not open the spring herring fishery, as well as the department's communication.

Though Gillett's demands were not all met, Cleary said the public is more aware now because of the protest.

"People right around Newfoundland and Labrador — and across the country — realize that there's a problem with the Newfoundland and Labrador fishery," Cleary said.

"This is a victory. Awareness within DFO that there's a problem and within the broader Newfoundland and Labrador populous and the country."