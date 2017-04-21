A fisherman who has been on hunger strike outside the St. John's Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices, pushing for a meeting with the federal fisheries minister, is continuing his protest, after a conversation with the federal fisheries minister Thursday night.

Richard Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters (FISH-NL), is entering his ninth day with no food on Friday. He has been drinking water.

Joyce Gillett, his wife, confirms that Gillett and Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc had a "lengthy" conversation Thursday night.

Thursday's gathering was a show of support for Richard Gillett, who has been living in a tent, without food, since April 13. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Gillett has been pushing to get a meeting with the minister, over concerns about cuts to the inshore shrimp and crab fisheries for Newfoundland and Labrador stocks.

A spokeswoman for Dominic LeBlanc said the fisheries minister spoke with Richard Gillett for more than an hour, covering a broad range of issues.

Face-to-face meeting in 2 weeks

Laura Gareau said the two agreed to speak again, adding that LeBlanc expressed concern for Gillett's health, and urged him to make his health and family a priority.

Fishermen support Richard Gillett who is on a hunger strike2:04

But Joyce Gillett said that meeting won't happen for two more weeks.

Gareau also said LeBlanc also expressed concern that the protest prevented nearly 400 Department of Fisheries and Oceans employees from getting to work, interrupting their ability to serve fish harvesters across Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Thursday, a group of fishermen set up a blockade outside the DFO offices to show their support for Gillett and block DFO workers from getting in.

John Gillett, Gillett's father, said workers could have passed, but they respected the picket line. DFO told employees to stay home.