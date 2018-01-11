The Newfoundland and Labrador Employers' Council is raising the red flag on a no-layoff clause that's part of the government's contract offer to thousands of unionized workers.

"To put that in there at a time when the province is teetering on the edge of a fiscal cliff, it's an exceedingly dangerous thing to do," Richard Alexander, the council's executive director, told CBC on Wednesday.

This week, CBC News learned that the offer to the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees includes a wage freeze, a no-layoff clause, and a severance payout to anyone with more than a year of service.

Alexander warned the no-layoff clause is "exceedingly rare" in collective agreements.

The government is giving up one of its few tools to adjust the size of the workforce if revenue suffers due to, for example, the price of oil collapsing, according to Alexander.

NAPE members, seen here at a rally in 2016, are voting on the proposed deal over the next few weeks. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Plus, he said, it comes at a time when the government has asked agencies, boards and commissions to find ways to save money, a task that will be made more difficult — if not impossible — if those organizations don't have the ability to make job cuts.

Praise for plan to pay out severance

Alexander applauded, however, the provincial government's plan to pay out severance packages to NAPE members.

'It will reduce the liability that taxpayers have. It will help government balance their books.' - Richard Alexander

Even at the potential $250-million cost, the long-term savings make it a good move, he said.

"That's challenging for government to come up with that kind of money when they're borrowing $2 million a day just to keep the lights on," said Alexander.

"But overall it will reduce the liability that taxpayers have, it will help government balance their books. Not immediately — we're looking at an impact maybe even 10 years down the road."

Ratification meetings for the contract are currently underway.