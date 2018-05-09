Churchill Park residents have bone to pick with Ribfest proposal

A new food festival proposed for St. John's this summer is in doubt after some residents of the Churchill Park neighbourhood worry about the problems that could arise.

Ribfest is a barbecue competition being proposed by Pete Quinton of Mighty Quinton Promotions, which has organized other festivals in the province such as 2016's Confederation Hill Festival.

The event would take place in Churchill Park, across from Churchil Square, over four days in mid-July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It would feature food vendors, games and activities for kids, as well as local entertainment throughout the weekend.

This where Ribfest will happen, if approved. <a href="https://t.co/asN9ovIpPc">pic.twitter.com/asN9ovIpPc</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

However, ​Coun. Ian Froude said some of the thousands of residents who live near the site have brought concerns to him about parking, traffic, litter and noise.

"These festivals are very popular in other cities. I've attended one in Ottawa a number of years ago. But we have to take into account the concerns neighbours have and then potentially adapt accordingly," Froude told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think festivals in the city are fantastic. It brings in folks from outside, produces an economic activity and gives people something else to do."

Some of the offerings seen at Ribfest in Hamilton, Ontario. (Hamilton Ribfest)

Froude said after he canvases the neighbourhood to get residents' input, he will then bring their concerns to the promoter for a discussion before council debates Monday whether to approve Ribfest.

Anytime a festival or outdoor event is proposed for the city, council has to consider the concerns of residents in the area and balance those perspectives, Froude said.

Importance of walkability

While it's too early to talk about moving Ribfest elsewhere, as Churchill Park is the site that Mighty Quinton said it wants, Froude believes it's important to hold it somewhere that people can walk.

"Not having to drive to a festival is an important aspect of this. I would love to see more events happening in Churchill Square and Churchill Park, but the question is whether this is the right type of event for that."

St. John's Councillor Ian Froude says residents from the Churchill Park area have come forward with concerns about noise, litter and traffic. (CBC)

Coun. Debbie Hanlon would also like to see Ribfest happen, as festivals are great at bringing people into the city. She believes that Mighty Quinton's hours for the festival are reasonable, but the proper consultation needs to happen before council makes a decision.

"I think the idea of having a family, community event in our city is fabulous," she said.

"Eleven o'clock to me is a decent time. I don't foresee it being a big problem if the promoter acts within the guidelines."