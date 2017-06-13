Bill Lambert and his wife used to spend a lot of time in Florida. That's where the couple picked up a colourful concrete garden gnome about 35 years ago.

'It's not worth a lot of money, but it's worth a lot of money to me.' - Bill Lambert

They brought it home and placed it on the lawn of their home on Edinburgh Avenue in Gander, where they enjoyed it for decades.

"It's about eight to ten inches high, painted different colours, red hat and whatever, it was a cute little gnome anyway, little whiskers and everything," said Lambert.

"I really appreciated it and my wife did too, and that's the reason I wanted to keep it."

Bill Lambert with his neighbour Angela Stockley, who made a plea for the gnome's return on social media. (David Newell/CBC)

When Lambert moved to Golden Legion Manor last year after the death of his wife, he brought the gnome and some flowers from the house he had shared with her for so many years and placed them on the grounds of his new home.

"It wasn't out there very long before someone come and took it, stole it on me," said the Lambert, 91.

"Somebody probably fell in love with it I suppose, they looked at the colour of it and they fell in love with it."

When residents recently noticed the gnome was missing, Lambert's neighbour at the manor put an appeal for its return on her Facebook page.

The gnome lived in front of this painted rock in the park area behind Golden Legion Manor Apartments on Memorial Drive in Gander. (David Newell/CBC)

Lambert even offered a $50 reward.

"It's made out of concrete so it's not going to rot, it's not worth a lot of money, but it's worth a lot of money to me," Lambert told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

Lambert isn't giving up hope, and said he still expects to walk outside one day and see the gnome back where it belongs.

"But I don't think they'll get the 50 dollars because they're not going to come here to me to ask for 50 dollars, but if they did I would say, 'Boy, or girl, or whoever took it, we're friends for ever more.'"