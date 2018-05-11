Long-distance lovers retweet their way to Monday meeting

Air Canada has stepped in to help a Michigan man and a Newfoundland woman who tried to retweet their way to a meeting.

C.J. Poirier and Becca Warren will be together in the same place, for the first time, on Monday, according to a tweet from Air Canada.

Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCJPoirier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCJPoirier</a>!! Congrats on making it to 530K! (With a little help from a few friends, of course. 😉) Pack your bags, ‘cause THIS Monday, we’re flying you to Newfoundland! And best yet, you’ll finally meet Becca IRL!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/530KforBecca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#530KforBecca</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrp1yP80iA">pic.twitter.com/jrp1yP80iA</a> —@AirCanada

Poirier, 19, and Warren — who's from Corner Brook — met online last June and wanted to see each other face to face, but couldn't afford the travel expense.

They were first told by the airline that a ticket might be arranged if their message of devotion was shared 530,000 times — a number roughly equal to the population of Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the deadline approaching, and the couple still far short of their goal, Air Canada said on May 9 that it would donate all its previous retweets to help the journey happen.

Several world-class athletes, including Olympic figure skaters, hopped onboard, pushing up the total.

"We sure do love a great love story," tweeted Tessa Virtue, who won gold at the 2018 Olympics with partner Scott Moir.

"Let's bring these two lovebirds together," tweeted her pal and three-time world men's figure skating champion, Patrick Chan.

After getting the news Friday, Poirier tweeted his thanks to everyone who helped make the visit possible.