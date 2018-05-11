Long-distance lovers retweet their way to Monday meeting
C.J. Poirier and Becca Warren had help getting 530,000 retweets for Air Canada ticket
Air Canada has stepped in to help a Michigan man and a Newfoundland woman who tried to retweet their way to a meeting.
C.J. Poirier and Becca Warren will be together in the same place, for the first time, on Monday, according to a tweet from Air Canada.
Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCJPoirier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCJPoirier</a>!! Congrats on making it to 530K! (With a little help from a few friends, of course. 😉) Pack your bags, ‘cause THIS Monday, we’re flying you to Newfoundland! And best yet, you’ll finally meet Becca IRL!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/530KforBecca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#530KforBecca</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrp1yP80iA">pic.twitter.com/jrp1yP80iA</a>—@AirCanada
Poirier, 19, and Warren — who's from Corner Brook — met online last June and wanted to see each other face to face, but couldn't afford the travel expense.
They were first told by the airline that a ticket might be arranged if their message of devotion was shared 530,000 times — a number roughly equal to the population of Newfoundland and Labrador.
With the deadline approaching, and the couple still far short of their goal, Air Canada said on May 9 that it would donate all its previous retweets to help the journey happen.
Several world-class athletes, including Olympic figure skaters, hopped onboard, pushing up the total.
"We sure do love a great love story," tweeted Tessa Virtue, who won gold at the 2018 Olympics with partner Scott Moir.
"Let's bring these two lovebirds together," tweeted her pal and three-time world men's figure skating champion, Patrick Chan.
After getting the news Friday, Poirier tweeted his thanks to everyone who helped make the visit possible.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 😭😭😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/530KforBecca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#530KforBecca</a> LIVES ON!!! <a href="https://t.co/yRhCopC4a1">https://t.co/yRhCopC4a1</a>—@TheCJPoirier