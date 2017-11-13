Retired CBC journalist Azzo Rezori has lived a colourful life through several countries and career changes.

All that time, Rezori was writing – poetry, observations, and then professionally as a journalist.

"As I started meeting people and you start discovering the world through the eyes of a professional observer, I started to write fiction," said Rezori.

By the time he retired from the CBC in 2016, Rezori said he had a "mountain" of material, and he thought, 'Well, maybe I should just put it together.'

