It's a polarizing topic, but one still being discussed in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Labrador community of William's Harbour voted in favour of resettlement, prompting a big move in the Big Land.

In isolated communities like Gaultois, a lot of people seem keen to take a resettlement package, if one came their way.

CBC N.L. is tackling the topic of resettlement in a town hall in Gambo tonight, from around 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. NT

Ramona Dearing is moderating the event at the Smallwood Interpretation Centre, and Jane Adey of The Broadcast will share what she's learned about how Iceland wrestled with the issue.

You can weigh in with your questions and comments by watching it live on our Facebook page. You can also refresh this page around 7:30 p.m., or the stream on CBC N.L.'s Youtube channel.