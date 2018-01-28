The lone resident of a home on Cornwall Avenue in St. John's escaped his burning house shortly after midnight Sunday, and was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department got the call at 12:42 a.m., and when they arrived they found the man in the backyard.

"He was a bit disoriented," acting platoon Chief Jerry O'Neill told CBC News on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at this home on Cornwall Avenue in St. John's. (CBC/Jeremy Eaton)

Paramedics took the man to the Health Sciences Centre to be treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters set to work on the blaze.

O'Neill said there is extensive fire and smoke damage inside the home.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded as well and are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.