Anatomy of a rescue: Pictures show what it took to get injured hiker off Gros Morne

When Jennifer Hoffman got the call Sunday evening that a couple was stranded on Gros Morne mountain, she knew it was going to be a tough rescue.

University students Colin Smith and Hailey O'Blenes had hiked up the mountain in western Newfoundland's Gros Morne National Park April 1.

They were just starting to snowshoe back down when O'Blenes stepped on an icy patch, slipped dozens of metres down a very steep slope and crashed into some rocks, breaking her leg.

They called for help on a cellphone around 6 p.m. and used their GPS to give the emergency dispatcher their exact location.

The accident happened near the top of the gully running up the face of the mountain on the right of the photo. The weather was good until about 9 p.m. when snow started to move in. (Parks Canada)

"We know the place, and you put that point on a map and it takes you to the top of Gros Morne and it's like, 'Oh oh, this is going to be a tough one," said Hoffman, the visitor safety coordinator with Parks Canada in Gros Morne National Park.

With darkness approaching and stormy weather moving in, the helicopter dispatched to rescue the couple couldn't get to their location near the top of the 806-metre mountain.

Long slide to the bottom

O'Blenes slipped in an area known as the Gully, a steep rocky climb up the slope of Gros Morne to the summit, that Hoffman said becomes even steeper in the winter due to compacted snow.

Luckily, there was no danger that she would slide over a precipice or vertical drop.

"But certainly it was a long, long, slide to the bottom and as what happened to Hailey, there's rocks that you can crash into, so it's a dangerous place to come down."

Colin Smith and Hailey O'Blenes celebrating their climb to the summit of Gros Morne Mountain. Not long after, they would find themselves huddled together with O'Blenes's leg badly injured from a slip and fall down more than 50 metres of cliff. (Submitted by Colin Smith)

The pair wasn't prepared to spend a night on the mountain, but they did have a small propane stove.

"You can't imagine how happy I was to hear that they had some tools to work with to take care of themselves and make it easier for us to help them," said Hoffman.

They did a lot of things right and that helped a lot in getting them out. - Jennifer Hoffman

She kept in regular contact with O'Blenes and Smith, updating them on the progress of the rescue effort, giving them advice and keeping their spirits up through the 10 frigid hours they spent alone on the mountain.

The initial rescue team of Canadian Forces SAR techs, a Parks Canada staff member and a volunteer with Bonne Bay Ground Search and Rescue snowshoed as far as they could, and then used crampons to navigate the icy slope, reaching the couple at around 4 a.m.

A volunteer from the Bonne Bay Ground Search and Rescue Team talks to O'Blenes as other rescuers prepare anchors to lower her down the mountain. (Parks Canada)

A secondary team that arrived several hours later helped prepare O'Blenes to be lowered by rope down the mountain.

The descent started at 11 a.m. and they made it to the waiting helicopter by about 2:00 p.m.

Still in hospital

O'Blenes was still in hospital in St. John's on Friday, recovering from surgery on her right leg for a broken femur and a chipped hip bone and kneecap.

She and Smith were treated for hypothermia but didn't suffer any frostbite, and Smith has some bruising on the right side of his body. He was hurt trying to reach O'Blenes after she fell.

"It's just really surreal right now," said O'Blenes from her hospital room. "I'm just trying to stay positive to recover and get back home."

She was hoping to released on Sunday.

Be prepared to help yourself

"They did a lot of things right and that helped a lot in getting them out," said Hoffman, referring specifically to the GPS system that pinpointed their exact location and the stove they used to melt snow for a hot drink.

She said anyone heading into the wilderness, especially in the winter, needs to be prepared in case something goes wrong.

Familiar trails can quickly change or disappear in winter weather, the days are shorter and hikers have to be able to navigate to stay on course.

O'Blenes being carried to the waiting Cormorant to be transported to hospital. Smith is already on board.

"You can get wet and cold ... and if you make any little mistakes or errors in judgment it can turn deadly quite quickly, it's an unforgiving landscape," said Hoffman.

It doesn't take a debilitating injury to put someone in jeopardy. Something as simple as equipment failure, such as a broken strap on a snowshoe, could leave hikers in a potentially dangerous predicament.

"Think about the weather forecast, your start time, if it isn't going well turn around, make sure you have a light, food, extra clothes, and leave a trip plan so somebody knows where you are."

Rescue team members preparing for another belay midway down the gully. O'Blenes is wrapped in a sleeping bag for warmth and secured in a stretcher designed for high angle rescue. (Parks Canada)

Hoffman doesn't want to discourage anyone from getting outside and enjoying the park in all seasons, but she does have one condition — be prepared.

"People enjoy doing adventurous things, that is human nature ... it's part of the enjoyment of life but the point is be prepared, do the best that you can to be ready for what might go wrong," she said.

"Sometimes things happen, even to the most experienced people."