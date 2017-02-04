Repartee is ready to duke it out for some East Coast Music Awards this year, as the pop band welcomes peer recognition for their latest album.

Lead singer Meg Warren said learning about the five nominations was an event in itself.

"We were driving through northern Ontario [...] and reading the tweets and it was like one, two, three, four, five," she said.

"It was crazy."

The Newfoundland band's album All Lit Up was released in 2016. After taking home four Music NL awards last October, they're now up for five ECMA nominations, including song of the year, group recording, and fans' choice entertainer of the year.

"It's nice to be nominated for group of the year — that one is really cool because a lot of the people that were listed there were people we looked up to, or friends and mentors," Warren told the Central Morning Show.

"Same with fans' choice. The company, once you get to the level of the ECMAs [...] these are people we looked up to for a long time."

Wow FIVE @EastCoastMusic nominations!! THANK U FOR YOUR SUPPORT ❤️❤️ congrats to all our friends and nominees!! #ECMA2017 #USSNWA pic.twitter.com/RXCd2UYcdM — @Reparteemusic

The band has the most ECMA nominations this year out of any Newfoundland-Labrador artist or group. They were last nominated for the awards in 2013 for rising star of the year.

"It's just so mind boggling to think four years later we're nominated for five and performing at the gala, again, and we have a couple of showcases," Warren said.

"It's just like, wow, how did we get here?"

Repartee is currently on tour across Canada and it's the first time they've toured since their breakout hit Dukes hit the radio.

"A lot of times you look out into the audience, especially when we get to that song in the set, and people are singing along and that's totally a foreign thing to us," said Warren.

The 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala will take place on April 27 in Saint John.