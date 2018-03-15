The musical that chronicles the lives of seven artists in New York City may be two decades old, but its themes are far from stale, according to director Terri Andrews, who is helming the St. John's run of the show.

"People who are used to being marginalized ... it's the community that these people have built," said Andrews.

"[The story] says, 'Measure your life in love, don't measure your life in all kinds of noise that really makes no difference.'"

Director Terri Andrews says wooden sets would definitely not do for this musical production. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Rent is featured at the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre until Saturday and Andrews admits it's a "difficult" show for a few reasons.

"It's a difficult show to sing and the themes are difficult to deal with, so you have to treat them gently," Andrews said, noting that HIV/AIDS is a fundamental part of the story.

Steel set

Another challenge was capturing the unique "industrial feel" of the set.

'We couldn't go with traditional wooden sets, we wanted to have structural steel in it," said Andrews.

That's where local company RothLochston Constructors comes in.

The business might not have much, if any, experience in theatre design — since it is involved in the mining and oil and gas sectors — but that wasn't a roadblock.

"This is one way where we are able to both give back to the community, but [also] be able to partner in a very unique and different sort of a way," said Wayne Pardy, who is a quality and safety manager for the company.

"The local arts community and the local construction community come together in a way I've never seen before."

Pardy said the main structure doubles as a Christmas tree and a cathedral — and had to be sturdy enough to support multiple people dancing on top of it.

Wayne Pardy, a safety manager with Paradise-based company RothLochston, stands in front of a key piece of the musical's set that the company built. (Gary Locke/CBC)

He explained it started as a concept and came to life from there and he was happy to be involved in the process that brought together the company with the arts.

"It's an unusual mix but it's a good marriage and a good opportunity and a good result," he said.