This Saturday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day across Canada, and CBC will be hosting live coverage from ceremonies at the War Memorial in downtown St. John's.

Here & Now's Anthony Germain will be hosting the live special, streaming live on Facebook and cbc.ca/nl and on CBC Radio One.

It runs from 10:55 a.m. NT until 11:30 a.m.

Be sure to join us if you can't make it out to your local Remembrance Day ceremonies.