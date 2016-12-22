Counting down the days to Christmas Eve, many children may be keeping an eye out for possible reindeer sightings.

Thanks to a concerned citizen in St. John's Wednesday, police said they found themselves at the centre of such an investigation shortly before midnight.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a complaint of animals in the area of Oxen Pond Road and Freshwater Road.

"Early reports of the animals [led] to speculation that two reindeer were in the area," police said in a press release Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers determined the two animals were not, in fact, reindeer – but moose.

With help from provincial conservation officers, the moose were escorted to a wooded area nearby without incident.