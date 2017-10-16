The man accused in the death of 88-year-old Regula Schule will stand trial for first-degree murder.

Jonathan Henoche was initially charged with second-degree murder in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman's death.

However, judge Phyllis Harris ruled in provincial court Monday that the charges be upgraded to first-degree murder, following evidence given in the preliminary inquiry which is under a publication ban.

Other charges against Henoche include break and entry with intent, robbery with violence, arson endangering human life and arson causing damage.

Schule was found unresponsive in her home during a fire on July 24, 2016.