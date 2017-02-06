Two towns in Labrador West — troubled by a busting economy and demographic decline — are inching closer to amalgamating, .

But one policy expert says most communities in Newfoundland and Labrador might want to co-operate, not merge, if they're having trouble making ends meet.

Rob Greenwood, the director of Memorial University's Harris Centre, says regionalization tends to be the better solution for communities that are looking to save some cash.

Through the Harris Centre, Greenwood has done research on local governance and regionalization in the province.

He says sharing services, such as garbage collection and the use of public facilities, is usually what brings the best results if communities are in reach of one another.

Wabush Mayor Colin Vardy and Labrador City Mayor Karen Oldford say their towns will look into amalgamation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Councils are cheap, services are expensive," he told CBC's Here & Now, echoing the words of local governance researcher Robert Bish.

"We fight wars for democracy, and if you have a viable democracy with enough people contending for the seats available, it's probably not a great idea to get rid of a council," he said.

However, he said shared service delivery just makes sense.

Unique circumstances in Labrador West

Labrador City and Wabush have agreed to launch a joint study into some of the benefits of amalgamation.

They've already worked together on financial assistance and are looking at a regional recreation facility.

Greenwood said there are unique circumstances in Labrador West — their closeness, and isolation from other towns, along with their dependence on iron ore.

"It's not necessarily an example that every other municipality in the province can learn from," he said.

As for possible benefits of amalgamation, Greenwood said "the devil is in the details."

He said regional governance, which the province is currently exploring, is a better fit for most communities.