In what may have been the first gathering of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador, gingers of all ages got together in St. John's Sunday to celebrate their fiery hair colour.

Around 100 people posed outside The Rooms for a group photo to celebrate International Redhead Day.

The event was organized just a few days earlier by John Michael Lannon and his daughter Mari.

John Michael Lannon organized the redhead gathering with the help of his daughter Mari. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"It was my dad's idea and I really just helped him organize it," said Mari. "Basically five days ago we just got tired of talking about it and I was like, 'You know what dad, let's just do it'."

Within a few days of starting a Facebook event, they had 600 people interested in attending.

John Michael said he felt it was important to celebrate redheaded people as there are fewer and fewer born with each generation.

These two girls were among the dozens who showed up for the International Redhead Day event in St. John's on Sunday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

John Michael said it was nice to see so many redheads come together to celebrate what makes them different, as opposed to hide from it.

"We have big shoulders because we often get bullied [as kids]," he said.

"When you see a ginger movie star or a ginger celebrity you kind of automatically have an affinity to them, it's an interesting phenomenon."