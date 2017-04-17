Police and ground search and rescue crews have found the body of a person reported missing in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove Monday.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers and Rovers Search and Rescue were in the Red Cliff area after receiving a report Sunday evening of a missing 20-year-old Pouch Cove man.

A press release from the police Monday afternoon said police and the Rovers resumed the search Monday when daylight and weather conditions permitted.

Police haven't released any more information.

RNC's major crime unit is investigating and working with the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death.