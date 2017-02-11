Soprano Rebecca Caine says her trips to a friend's house in the 1950s to watch Saturday afternoon TV had a huge impact on her career choice.

"On Saturday afternoon there was almost always either a Japanese monster movie or a musical," Caine, whose parents didn't own a television, said.

"That is how I got to know all the great Hollywood musicals and Hollywood stars. People like Jeanette MacDonald and Kathryn Grayson and people like that. They often sang bits of opera. That is how opera went out to the masses, and no one thought twice about big movie stars singing an aria."

Now a star of opera and musical theatre herself, Caine and pianist Robert Kortgaard are in Grand Falls-Windsor, Corner Brook and Stephenville for shows Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

Caine is best known for her portrayal of Christine in the original Canadian production of Phantom of the Opera, for creating the role of Cosette in the original Les Misérables, and as a star of the Canadian Opera Company.

Hollywood theme

Her shows in this province will feature songs and stories of the great movie sopranos — MacDonald, Grayson and Grace Moore, whose movies Caine credits as her biggest influences.

Old movies starring Jeanette MacDonald and other sopranos inspired Caine during her Saturdays growing up in the 1950s. (tumblr.com)

"I never sang like a pop singer or like a more traditional Broadway belter sound," she said.

"That inspired it, really, looking at the repertoire and some of the stories of the women as well."

Caine said even though young people today have access to more genres of music, they are not as knowledgeable about a variety of styles as people of her generation were.

"What amazed me was the kids today have YouTube and a million channels on their TV, but their range of knowledge is actually more narrow than mine was," she said.

"Because they have so much choice they just pursue what they think they are interested in and not the things that they might just come across like I used to do with the musicals."

More information on A Soprano in Hollywood can be found at the provincial Arts and Culture website.