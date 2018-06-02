Skip to Main Content
RCMP seize 'significant quantity' of drugs in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Notifications

New

RCMP seize 'significant quantity' of drugs in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A 34-year-old man faces numerous charges, following a seizure of drugs in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Police also seize firearm, ammunition

CBC News ·
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP have seized a quantity of drugs, a firearm and ammunition at a residence in the town. (CBC)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a "significant" seizure of drugs and ammunition in Labrador.

On Thursday, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a disturbance call at a home in the town.

Police then executed a search warrant on the residence, which resulted in the seizure.

Officers found the drugs, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

Police said the man is facing numerous charges that include assault, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and careless storage of a firearm.  

The accused has appeared in provincial court, and will remain in custody until Monday.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us