RCMP seize 'significant quantity' of drugs in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Police also seize firearm, ammunition
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a "significant" seizure of drugs and ammunition in Labrador.
On Thursday, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a disturbance call at a home in the town.
Police then executed a search warrant on the residence, which resulted in the seizure.
Officers found the drugs, as well as a firearm and ammunition.
Police said the man is facing numerous charges that include assault, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and careless storage of a firearm.
The accused has appeared in provincial court, and will remain in custody until Monday.