RCMP in Marystown are looking to speak to 37-year-old Jeff Kilfoy, regarding an incident Saturday in the town.

Police issued an advisory at 10:08 p.m. Saturday about Kilfoy, as part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP stated "If Mr. Kilfoy is observed, do not approach as he is considered possibly armed and dangerous."

There was a large police presence Saturday afternoon on McGettigan Boulevard, where a violent incident was said to have taken place earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marystown RCMP at 709-279-3001, or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

