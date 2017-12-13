A small plane with RCMP logos has made an emergency landing in Gander. Pictures show its propeller touching the runway.

Wade Parsons, a former airport employee, was on scene and witnessed the landing.

He saw the plane approaching the runway without its front landing gear down. The plane landed on its two rear wheels and travelled for several seconds before falling hard on its nose and grinding to a halt, he said.

Gander Airport's CEO Reg Wright told CBC the pilot was the only person on board.

The pilot was scheduled to land in St. John's but poor weather diverted him to Gander when his landing gear malfunctioned.

Wright said the airport was alerted to the problem about an hour before the landing.