A 17-year-old girl was found dead at a home on Katshinak Street in Natuashish on Friday.

RCMP issued a press release Sunday afternoon, saying officers are investigating the teenager's "sudden death."

Police say the cause of death is not yet known, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

The RCMP said officers are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Band Chief and the deceased girl's family as well.

Anyone with any information relating to the 17-year-old girl's death is asked to contact the Natuashish RCMP detachment.