Thomas Whittle from Conception Bay South has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 21-year-old man in February 2017.

According to an RCMP media release issued Wednesday, Whittle, 27, was driving a snowmobile and Justyn Pollard of St. John's was a passenger on the machine, when it collided with a taxi on the road to Humber Valley Resort.

The victim was transported to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook with severe injuries and later died.

Whittle has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Impaired operation over 80mg of a motor vehicle causing death.

Impaired operation by drug of a motor vehicle causing death.

Impaired operation by alcohol of a motor vehicle causing death.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2017.

21-year old Justyn Pollard of St. John's died in February 2017 after a collision near Humber Valley Resort. (Go fund me )

When CBC asked the RCMP why it took over a year to lay charges, a media spokesperson said police were waiting on blood analysis results from the lab.

Whittle is scheduled to appear in court in Corner Brook in early April.