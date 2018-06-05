RCMP investigating after officer finds son behind wheel at suspected impaired driving scene

Police are investigating an incident where an officer found a relative behind the wheel at a crash scene in Upper Island Cove.

On Friday, June 1, a vehicle plowed through a fence in a residential neighbourhood.

Police from the Bay Roberts detachment responded to a call of a suspected impaired driver.

Sources say the driver was the son of the first officer on scene and that he left without being arrested.

The homeowner told CBC News he wasn't there when it happened, but came home to find the driver's father at his house.

Knowing the connection, the homeowner requested to speak with another officer instead.

A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed there have been no arrests made, but said "all aspects of this incident are under examination."

According to police, the officer passed the investigation off to a colleague after arriving on scene.

The second officer is now reporting to a superior outside the Bay Roberts detachment.

It is not yet known if the first responding officer remains on active duty.