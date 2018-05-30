Human remains found near Bay d'Espoir identified as 54-year-old man

Police say human remains found near the Bay d'Espoir Highway on May 18 have been identified as a 54-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador.

His cause of death is not believed to be suspicious, according to a media release issued late Wednesday afternoon by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.

The man had not been reported as a missing person, police added.

At the request of his family, his name is not being released.

The RCMP's forensic identification section examined the scene when the remains were first discovered — about five kilometres south of the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland — and at the time said "the investigation is ongoing with consideration being given to this being a non-criminal incident."