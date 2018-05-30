Human remains found near Bay d'Espoir identified as 54-year-old man
He was not reported as a missing person and police do not believe the cause of death to be suspicious.
His name is not being released at the request of his family
Police say human remains found near the Bay d'Espoir Highway on May 18 have been identified as a 54-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador.
His cause of death is not believed to be suspicious, according to a media release issued late Wednesday afternoon by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.
The man had not been reported as a missing person, police added.
At the request of his family, his name is not being released.
The RCMP's forensic identification section examined the scene when the remains were first discovered — about five kilometres south of the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland — and at the time said "the investigation is ongoing with consideration being given to this being a non-criminal incident."