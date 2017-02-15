Police are investigating a "really unusual call" where two people claim to have been tied up and assaulted in Eastport.

RCMP from Glovertown responded to a call from Tulk's Road shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"An Eastport resident had said two strangers showed up in his yard, saying they had been beaten up and tied up ... a home invasion gone bad," according to RCMP Sgt. Dave Ossinger.

The duo were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

However, "these victims weren't cooperative at all with police," said Ossinger.

He said the investigation is in the early stages, but the attack is not seen as random and there is no threat to anyone else in the town.