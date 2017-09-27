RCMP in Stephenville are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of the local mall.

According to the complainant, the man was driving a light blue small car with dark rims and black lines, and parked next to her in the lot.

She told police the man said 'hello' and when she turned to respond, she noticed that he was naked from the waist down and was fondling himself.

Police say the incident happened on Monday afternoon at about 5:30. The suspect, who is described as in his early 20s, was wearing a grey T-shirt and has curly brown hair.