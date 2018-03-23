Police in St. John's are investigating a historical sexual assault complaint dating back to 1981 against a doctor employed by the RCMP.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's child abuse and sexual assault section says individuals have come forward this year with complaints of sexual assault.

Those complaints were prompted by a national report on an investigation conducted by Halifax Regional Police, about allegations of sexual assault by a doctor performing medical exams on prospective RCMP recruits.

Those alleged incidents took place between 1981 and 2003.

As of March 23, the RNC said there have been no charges and the investigation is ongoing.

The RNC added it has "no reason to believe there is any risk to the general public."

Anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted by the doctor is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.