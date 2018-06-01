Skip to Main Content
Ray Newman, on trial for assault, says he's 'never laid a hand on any woman'

Raymond Newman, charged with assault, is playing the role of the victim in court.

His lawyer says his notoriety contributed to the charge, but the Crown isn't buying it

CBC News ·
Raymond Newman is on trial for assault. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Once acquitted of murdering his former wife, Raymond Newman, says he's never hit a woman in his life.

Newman, 40, is on trial in St. John's charged with assaulting a former girlfriend, Nicole Young, at his home in Paradise last September. 

She says he punched, choked and dragged her. But Newman says Young, who was drunk and maybe stoned, attacked him while he was sleeping, and the most he did was push her off.

Newman's lawyer, Brian Wentzell, said this case wouldn't be in court if his client weren't Ray Newman. 

Wentzell was referring to the fact that Newman was acquitted in 2012 of murdering his estranged wife, Chrissy Predham-Newman, in an apartment in Airport Heights in St. John's in January 2007.

In court Friday, Newman said that when he was brought in to be fingerprinted in connection with the Young case, RNC Insp. Dean Roberts, who was the lead investigator in that murder case, mocked him. 

He also said, "I never laid a hand on any woman in my entire life."

Long wait for response to 911 call

Newman said he called police early in the morning following a disagreement with Young, who he says was using cocaine.

But it took them 11 and a half hours to respond to the Priority 2 call, a type of call they are supposed to respond to in 30 minutes.

When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary finally arrived, they arrested him, and not her.

But Crown prosecutor Sean Patten, questioning Newman, said even if the police were late it doesn't take away from Young's story about the attack. 

He said there's no reality to Newman's claim he was acting in self-defence.

Judge David Orr will give his decision on the charges on June 8.

With files from Glenn Payette

