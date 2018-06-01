Ray Newman, on trial for assault, says he's 'never laid a hand on any woman'

Once acquitted of murdering his former wife, Raymond Newman, says he's never hit a woman in his life.

Newman, 40, is on trial in St. John's charged with assaulting a former girlfriend, Nicole Young, at his home in Paradise last September.

She says he punched, choked and dragged her. But Newman says Young, who was drunk and maybe stoned, attacked him while he was sleeping, and the most he did was push her off.

Newman's lawyer, Brian Wentzell, said this case wouldn't be in court if his client weren't Ray Newman.

Wentzell was referring to the fact that Newman was acquitted in 2012 of murdering his estranged wife, Chrissy Predham-Newman, in an apartment in Airport Heights in St. John's in January 2007.

In court Friday, Newman said that when he was brought in to be fingerprinted in connection with the Young case, RNC Insp. Dean Roberts, who was the lead investigator in that murder case, mocked him.

He also said, "I never laid a hand on any woman in my entire life."

Long wait for response to 911 call

Newman said he called police early in the morning following a disagreement with Young, who he says was using cocaine.

But it took them 11 and a half hours to respond to the Priority 2 call, a type of call they are supposed to respond to in 30 minutes.

When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary finally arrived, they arrested him, and not her.

But Crown prosecutor Sean Patten, questioning Newman, said even if the police were late it doesn't take away from Young's story about the attack.

Crown says that this was a domestic violence situation and we don't know how someone would act. So we can't assume everyone in that situation would call 911. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> —@glenn_payette

He said there's no reality to Newman's claim he was acting in self-defence.

Crown says she testified that she said she got the black eye when he punched her. And she said she hit him in the nose when he was choking her. Also, there were some marks to the neck and she had problems swallowing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> —@glenn_payette

Judge David Orr will give his decision on the charges on June 8.