Witnesses still sought in disappearance of Raymond Halleran, missing 5 months

Raymond Halleran was last seen on Jan. 12, and police are still looking for information about his disappearance.

Halleran, 49, was last seen at his home in St. Mary's Bay community of St. Vincent's.

Someone picked him up from his home on Jan. 12, and police are looking to speak with that person.

Ray Halleran was last seen on Jan. 12 at his home in St. Vincent's. (Submitted)

Halleran is white, five foot nine and 175 pounds, with grey eyes and brown hair that may be dyed purple.

When he was last seen, Halleran was wearing blue jeans, khaki shoes and a camo jacket and hat. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Halleran, or the person who picked him up at his home the day he was last seen, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

