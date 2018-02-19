It's been more than a month since Raymond Halleran was last seen at his home in St. Vincent's — and now police want to know more about the person who picked him up that day.

It was Jan. 12, and Halleran was wearing blue jeans, khaki shoes, a camouflage jacket and a hat.

He was carrying a black duffel bag.

Halleran, 49 years old, is five-foot-nine and 175 pounds. He has grey eyes and brown hair, but police say it may be dyed purple.

If anyone has information on Halleran's whereabouts, or the person who picked him up from his home, they are asked to contact the Ferryland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.